301 piles completed as part of Kochi Metro phase 2 work

KOCHI: The construction of the second phase of the Kochi Metro from Palarivattom to Infopark is progressing rapidly with the work on as many as 301 piles completed. The construction of the superstructure components, including the pier cap, is also going on in Kalamassery, and the casting of four pier caps and four U-girders has been completed.

Construction is carried out in two categories. The second category of work includes the construction of I-girders, pier caps, parapets, T-girders, and L-girders. The quality lab and concrete batching lab for the second phase of the project have been established. A concrete waste recycling plant to reduce the environmental damage caused by concrete waste has also been set up at the yard.

The construction of the second phase was started in July 2024, and as part of the project, 500 U girders, 580 I girders and 354 pier caps, are being constructed for the viaduct construction. 100 U girders, 120 pier arms, 400 T girders and 200 L girders are being constructed for the station construction.