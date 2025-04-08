Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam: Rs 23.32 lakh fine imposed through WhatsApp complaints

As part of Malinya Muktha Nava Kerala campaign, a total fine of Rs 23.32 lakh has been imposed on violators based on complaints registered via WhatsApp, said Minister for Local Self- Governments M B Rajesh.

The state government had announced the WhatsApp number 9446700800 to register complaints regarding improper waste disposal and littering. Until March 31, 5,762 complaints were registered through the number, of which 3,476 were received and 2,930 were resolved so far, he added. An amount of Rs 29,750 has been given out as rewards to complainants so far, said the minister.

The incident of musician M G Sreekumar being penalised H25,000 after a tourist registered complaint on the WhatsApp number that waste was thrown into Vembanad Lake from his house had hogged headlines a few days ago.

The minister announced that 19,093 out of 19,489 wards in Kerala and 1,027 out of 1,034 LSGs were declared waste-free. The waste-free tag is given to the local bodies that have achieved at least 80% progress based on the 13 guidelines issued by the government. The door-to-door waste collection has increased from 47% in March 2023 before the launch of the campaign to 98.5% in March 2025. Enforcement inspections have increased from 1,134 to 52,202 and total fines imposed have increased from Rs 2.9 lakh to H5.70 crore.

The consortium of Haritha Karma Sena having a strength of 37,134 members, launched as a part of the campaign, has raised about H348.9 crore as part of the mission.

According to Clean Kerala company, 61,664 tonnes of solid waste was collected in the last financial year. In this, 29.9% was given for recycling.