18-year-old found dead in rented house at Kochukadavanthra

KOCHI: An 18-year-old youth was found hanging in a rented house at Kochukadavanthra on Monday afternoon. The deceased is Gautham, son of Suresh, a resident of Kumaran Second Street, Tirupur, Tamil Nadu.

Gautham was a student at a private institute at Ravipuram but had discontinued his studies three months ago.

He was reportedly searching for a job at the time of his death. The police have registered a case of unnatural death, though the exact cause remains unclear.

The incident came to light when Gautham’s roommate found him hanging in the room and alerted the house owner and the police.

According to initial inquiries, Gautham came from a well-off family but was reportedly not receiving support from them. The police suspect that stress due to unemployment and financial strain could have driven him to take the extreme step.

The police are also investigating whether Gautham had to quit his studies due to the inability to pay fees.

The body was handed over to relatives after inquest and post-mortem examination.