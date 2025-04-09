Kochi to host millet expo from April 10 to 12

A three-day sales-cum-exhibition featuring a variety of nutritious grain crops — primarily millets — will be held on the district panchayat premises in Kakkanad from April 10 to 12.

The event offers an opportunity for health-conscious individuals to purchase a wide range of millet variants such as ragi, bajra, proso, foxtail, sorghum, barnyard, browntop, and kodo at discounts of 30 to 40 per cent.

Jointly organised by the panchayat and Organic Kerala Charitable Trust (OKCT), the exhibition is part of a sustained campaign to promote healthier dietary habits through the consumption of millets.

“Unhealthy food practices, a by-product of the rapid industrialisation and the fast-paced life, have been heavily contributing to deadly non-communicable disease load across the world,” notes M M Abbas, vice-president of OKCT.