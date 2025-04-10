From abandonment to hope: Infant finds new name and circle of care in Kochi

KOCHI: With dedicated care and support, the state government and Ernakulam General Hospital have given a new lease of life to an abandoned newborn. The girl, just 23 days old at the time, was abandoned by her parents from Jharkhand at a private hospital in the city in February.

The couple had been working at a fish farm in Kottayam. While travelling back home for delivery by train on January 29, the mother developed health complications and was shifted to a nearest hospital, where she gave birth.

For over a month, the infant underwent treatment in the special newborn care unit of the hospital. “The child weighed only 950g when she was admitted to the hospital. A medical board was constituted to oversee her treatment and care. She was on oxygen support and was provided with milk,” said Health Minister Veena George in an official statement released on Wednesday.

Notably, the infant is now healthy and will be handed over to the Ernakulam District Child Welfare Committee on Thursday. She was taken care of by a team of doctors in the department of paediatrics under the leadership of Dr Shahirsha, superintendent of Ernakulam General Hospital.

The minister also named the child ‘Nidhi’ (treasure), stating that every child is precious. She had earlier directed the child welfare committee to take over the custody of the infant.