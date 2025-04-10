Kochi Water Metro to shift operations control from Vyttila Hub to HC terminal

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro is planning to shift its Operation Control Centre (OCC), the nerve centre that provides the overall control and coordination of the entire ferry transport system, from Vyttila Mobility Hub to High Court terminal.

While the move is to facilitate the establishment of the OCC at the heart of the Water Metro operations, it’s also aimed at generating non-fare box revenue by way of leasing out 29,000 sqft of commercial space at the Vyttila hub.

“We plan to shift our operations to the High Court terminal since a majority of services are being operated from there. The majority of passengers are also from the region. The move will facilitate a more smooth operation of the OCC,” said Sajan John, Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Currently, only the Vyttila-Kakkanad services operate from near the OCC. The other routes — High Court to Fort Kochi, High Court to Vypeen, High Court to South Chittoor, South Chittoor to Cheranalloor, are all in the High Court region.

Currently, the OCC is functioning out of the KWML building at the Vyttila Hub. The two-storey building has 15, 000 sq ft space available on each floor. Once the OCC is shifted, a total of 29, 000 sq ft commercial area can be rented out. The move comes even as the demand for the building space at the Vyttila Metro Station has gone up. Recently the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) had approached KMRL to lease out space for setting up a premium liquor outlet.

According to sources, there is an increased demand for commercial space in the Kochi Metro station building at Vyttila Hub. The authorities expect the same to happen at the facility of the Water Metro there. The good connectivity at the Vyttila Hub, which is the convergence of various transportation modes, further props up the commercial potential.