Four more railway overbridges to be ready by May under level-crossing-free project in Kochi

KOCHI: The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) will complete four more railway overbridges within the next two months as part of the ‘Level-Crossing-Free Kerala’ project.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas.

The overbridges scheduled for completion by May 31 are: Tanur–Theyyala (Rs 35.19 crore), Koduvally–Thalassery (Rs 33.37 crore), Vadanamkurussi (Rs 29.61 crore) and Chirayinkeezhu (Rs 21.93 crore). All four overbridges are being built using steel-concrete composite continuous span structures, a release said here.

Since the current government assumed office, RBDCK has completed projects worth Rs 314 crore.

This includes seven railway overbridges at Guruvayur, Chirangara, Maliyekkal, Feroke, Kanhangad, Caritas and Mulanthuruthy, as well as the Azhimavu Kadavu bridge, Edappal flyover and Perambra bypass.

The four new projects will take the number of railway overbridges built under the initiative to 11, the highest by RBDCK, the release said. The project progress is reviewed monthly, it said.

The meeting also decided to take steps to open other ongoing overbridge projects without delay. Public Works secretary Biju K, RBDCK MD S Suhas and other officials attended the meeting.