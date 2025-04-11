Half-price scam: Crime branch questions Laly Vincent; denies role in cheating case

KOCHI: The crime branch has recorded the statement of Congress leader and advocate Laly Vincent in connection with the half-price scam. She was questioned for nearly seven hours at the crime branch office in Tripunithura on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Laly said she had no links to the scam and had requested the crime branch to record her statement. Acting on her request, the agency summoned her for interrogation. She alleged that all directors of the NGO Confederation, including K N Anand Kumar and Anandu Krishnan, had an equal role in the cheating case. Laly, who was named an accused in eight cases related to the scam, skipped the ongoing AICC meeting to appear before the SIT.

She claimed to have received Rs 47 lakh as advocate fees over the past three years for preparing business agreement drafts and handling other legal matters.