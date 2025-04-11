Kochi's Kaloor modern market to open fully in May; 82 shops, waste plant, women traders in focus

KOCHI: After a long five-year wait, the modern market complex at Kaloor is set to be fully opened for commerce by mid-May.

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) will initiate the tendering process and award the shops by the first week of May. As many as 12 shops will be reserved for women traders.

“Commercial activities will get going at full scale by the middle of next month. The 40,000-sq ft two-storey building located near Manapattiparambu has been renovated in collaboration with the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) for Rs 5.87 crore,” GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai told TNIE.

Though the building was constructed years ago, commercial activities were limited as allied facilities had not been set up.

Of the total 82 shops, 15 will be allotted to those who conducted trade there before the renovation works began. Twenty-seven shops will be utilised to rehabilitate the traders of the old market, currently functioning near Deshabhimani Junction.

“The old market functioning near Deshabhimani Market will be closed down. The private market was functioning without meeting several norms, including that of the pollution control board. The Kochi corporation didn’t heed to our earlier request to shut it down, but have now agreed to do so. The traders there will be redeployed at the new Kaloor market for which 27 shop rooms will be utilised,” Pillai said.

The GCDA will tender the remaining 40 shops, the 2,000-sq ft restaurant area on the first floor and the 1,000-sq ft supermarket area.