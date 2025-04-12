Bogus crypto platforms dragging youth into cybercrime, warn Kerala cops

According to officers, money stolen in cyber fraud operations is transferred to the bank accounts of individuals who’ve been lured into the crypto schemes.

“These individuals are paid a small cut to let the money pass through their accounts. In some cases, the money is withdrawn and handed over to agents who then convert it into cryptocurrency before sending it overseas,” the officer said.

Authorities noted that while some youth may not fully grasp the illegality of their actions, many do. “When lakhs are deposited into someone’s account, it’s hard to believe they don’t question where the money has come from. Sadly, many choose to ignore the red flags because of the promise of easy money. These youngsters fall for the trap to make quick money,” the officer said.

Cops are also alarmed by the increasing number of arrests by police force of other states. “Teams from across the country regularly visit Kerala -- particularly the northern districts -- to arrest youngsters involved in cyber crimes registered elsewhere. These arrests can have long-term consequences on their futures, while the real masterminds, often based abroad, remain untouched.”