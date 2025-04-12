Kerala-based helpdesk Snehitha extends services to young men

KOCHI: This help desk has turned more inclusive. As a facility started to help women and children who are victims of crime, Snehitha has time and again come to the aid of adolescents and young men up to the age of 25. Over the past three years — 2022 to March 2025 — the 24-hour help desk has handled 19,401 cases associated with women and children.

Kavitha Menon, a counsellor with the Ernakulam desk of Snehitha, tells TNIE, “The cases that come before us range from domestic violence to Pocso. We generally handle between 20-25 cases a month. I remember one day when we received around 120 calls seeking help!”

In the case of young men and teenage boys, most of the calls are made by mothers. “However, some of them approach us voluntarily, like in the case of a young man who sought our help to overcome drug addiction,” she adds.