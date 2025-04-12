Kochi Seaport-Airport phase two development caught in land records bind

KOCHI: Despite the state government’s best efforts to expedite the second phase of the Seaport-Airport Road project, the final phase of land acquisition in the 6.5-km-long NAD-Mahilalayam section has been entangled in hurdles. The improper land documents being submitted by the landowners for compensation and the inadequate staff at the special tahsildar’s office to process the paperwork is poised to delay the process by another six months.

There are over 500 land holdings in the NAD Junction-Mahilalayam section. While the hearings have been held in 250 cases, the awards -- which determine the compensation payable to the affected individuals -- have been issued only in 18 cases.

“Over 50 landowners have failed to appear for the hearings despite the notice being served to them. It has been two months now and we’ll wait for one more month, before forwarding the cases to the court. Then they have to obtain the compensation through the court, which is again a time-consuming process,” said a senior official of the office of the special tahsildar (LA), KIIFB.

A major issue being faced is the improper land documents being submitted by the landowners. Many lack key documents like encumbrance certificate. “While the land acquisition process has entered the final stage, the issuance of award of compensation is getting delayed as a majority of landowners need to visit the office multiple times to complete the document submission process. This is even as we’re trying to speed up the project as the state government is required to provide interest rates as well to the landowners,” he said.

Meanwhile, the lack of inadequate staff at the special tahsildar (LA) office has also hit the process. The special tahsildar has written a letter to the district collector, to provide an additional five staff to speed up the process. “Currently a single clerk is dealing all the paperworks and clearing the files. It will take another six months for the process to be completed. However, the work could be finished in the next three months if five more staff are provided,” the official said.