New land acquisition model puts Kochi Seaport-Airport Road development on track

KOCHI: The second phase development of the Seaport-Airport Road – involving a 14.3km stretch from the HMT Road in Kalamassery to the Kochi airport in Nedumbassery – had been in the cold storage for over two decades, before receiving a new lease of life last year.

What has paved the way for unlocking the land acquisition deadlock, especially that of the land belonging to HMT, is a new model put forward by the state government, under which the government would deposit the cost of the disputed land (Rs 37.90 crore) with the court to proceed with land acquisition. The court had permitted the government to remit the cost in a nationalised bank.

The much-touted project – a 25.7km road from Irumpanam near Tripunithura to Nedumbassery – is expected to provide easier access to the airport and is being implemented in two phases. The implementing agency, the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), had completed the first phase – an 11.3km stretch from Irumpanam to Kalamassery – in 2003. However, the work on the second phase got delayed.

HMT land deadlock

The government had provided land to HMT at Kalamassery for free to facilitate its industrial activities. But HMT demanded compensation when the state wanted it back for the road project. The government took a stand that the land was given for a purpose and can be taken back if it was not used for that. HMT challenged the same in the court. While a single bench ruled in favour of HMT, the government moved the division bench, which pronounced a verdict in the latter’s favour.

HMT then went to Supreme Court, which stayed the land acquisition proceedings. “To take the project ahead, the state government filed an affidavit before the apex court stating that it will deposit the disputed amount (land value demanded by HMT) before the court first and then proceed with land acquisition. Later, the amount can be given to HMT or returned to the state as per the final verdict.