New land acquisition model puts Kochi Seaport-Airport Road development on track

KOCHI: The second phase development of the Seaport-Airport Road – involving a 14.3km stretch from the HMT Road in Kalamassery to the Kochi airport in Nedumbassery – had been in the cold storage for over two decades, before receiving a new lease of life last year.
What has paved the way for unlocking the land acquisition deadlock, especially that of the land belonging to HMT, is a new model put forward by the state government, under which the government would deposit the cost of the disputed land (Rs 37.90 crore) with the court to proceed with land acquisition. The court had permitted the government to remit the cost in a nationalised bank.
The much-touted project – a 25.7km road from Irumpanam near Tripunithura to Nedumbassery – is expected to provide easier access to the airport and is being implemented in two phases. The implementing agency, the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), had completed the first phase – an 11.3km stretch from Irumpanam to Kalamassery – in 2003. However, the work on the second phase got delayed.
HMT land deadlock
The government had provided land to HMT at Kalamassery for free to facilitate its industrial activities. But HMT demanded compensation when the state wanted it back for the road project. The government took a stand that the land was given for a purpose and can be taken back if it was not used for that. HMT challenged the same in the court. While a single bench ruled in favour of HMT, the government moved the division bench, which pronounced a verdict in the latter’s favour.
HMT then went to Supreme Court, which stayed the land acquisition proceedings. “To take the project ahead, the state government filed an affidavit before the apex court stating that it will deposit the disputed amount (land value demanded by HMT) before the court first and then proceed with land acquisition. Later, the amount can be given to HMT or returned to the state as per the final verdict.
The court accepted the same and directed the government to deposit the amount in a nationalised bank in the name of High Court Registrar. We’ve handed over the amount to the tahsildar who now has to deposit the same in the Registrar’s name.
After that, we can acquire the said land,” a senior RBDCK official told TNIE.An amount of Rs 37,90,96,662 needs to be deposited. The state recently allocated Rs 19.39 crore for the purpose, as a sum of `18.75 crore was already there in the tahsildar’s account.
The second phase includes three sections — HMT Road-NAD Junction to Mahilalayam Junction, Mahilalayam Junction to Chowara, and Chowara to Airport Road.
NAD land set to be acquired
In the 2.7km stretch from Kalamassery to NAD, construction has been completed on the land available (1.5km) while the land belonging to NAD is yet to be acquired.
“The NAD land is ready for acquisition. We’ve handed over the required amount (`23.06 crore) to the tahsildar, who will now issue award enquiry notes to landowners. As they produce the documents, the land will be acquired by handing over the compensation,” the official said. The authorities hope to complete the acquisition of HMT land on a war-footing.
“The NAD-Mahilalayam stretch has over 400 landowners. It will take at least six months to complete the process, but we can start acquiring the entire HMT land after depositing the amount required as there is only a single landholder,” the official pointed out.
Land acquisition is progressing on the 6.5km NAD-Mahilalayam section and the RBDCK has constructed two bridges across the Periyar there. In the final 4.15km section, from Chowara to airport, the implementing agency is yet to receive government nod for land acquisition proceedings.