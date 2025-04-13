Adventure water sports soon at Queen’s Way in Kochi backwaters

KOCHI: The Queen’s Way, in the heart of the Kochi city, which offers splendid views of the Kochi backwaters and boasts of the first automated walkway in the country, is set to become a hub of adventure water sports.

The Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) has conceived the ambitious project to woo tourists, including foreigners, to the scenic locality, which is a popular hangout spot.

The authority has entrusted the work to Kiyan Logistics, the firm that operates the district’s first floating bridge at Kuzhupilly beach, after it emerged as the highest bidder in a tender process involving six firms. The contract is for five years.

“While we’ve an exhaustive list of tourist destinations, they all involve sightseeing. There is often no scope for other activities. We’re introducing a series of adventure water sports in the Kochi backwaters with that in mind — to engage tourists and water-sports lovers. This will be the first destination to offer a wide variety of such activities,” GIDA secretary Raghuram told TNIE.

The operating point — entry and exit — will be at the GIDA boat jetty, which will house facilities like a ticket counter, dressing facility and parlour.

Initially, the firm has been directed to introduce 10 adventure sports, including kayaking, pedal boating, stand-up paddleboarding, canoeing, jet skiing, speed-boat rides, banana rides, and bumper rides. More events will be introduced at a later stage.

GIDA authorities aim to start the activities at the earliest, but with foolproof safety measures in place. “We’ve accorded sanction. However, safety of tourists is of paramount importance. Hence, we’ll give the agency basic preparation time. It also needs to obtain the necessary clearances, including that of the port,” Raghuram added.