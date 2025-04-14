Anti-drug drive launched by Kerala Scouts and Guides

KOCHI: Kerala Hindustan Scouts and Guides (HSG) has launched a state-level anti-drug campaign titled ‘Nasha-Mukt Kerala’ (Drug-Free Kerala), promoting the message: Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life.

The Association’s Chief Patron and Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, officially released the campaign brochure by handing it over to the State Chief Commissioner, M. Abdul Nazar, at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

HSG National Chairman, Bharat Arora, presided over the event. The year-long campaign will involve over 229 CBSE schools affiliated with HSG Kerala, in association with the Department of Education and Vimukthi clubs.

Various awareness programmes such as online poster-making, flash mobs, and peer educational activities by member school cadets will be conducted.

For further information, please contact the State Organising Commissioner, O.K. Mohammed Sahal, at 9645418960 / 45418960 or 9847665490.