Atlantis RoB project yet to break free of land-acquisition shackles

KOCHI: The Atlantis railway overbridge (RoB) project can’t seem to catch a break. Even the recent announcement by the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) that construction of four more RoBs will be completed within the next two months, as part of the ‘Level-crossing Free Kerala’ initiative, didn’t feature the long-pending Atlantis RoB project.

The overbridges scheduled for completion by May 31 are: Tanur–Theyyala (Rs 35.19 crore), Koduvally–Thalassery (Rs 33.37 crore), Vadanamkurussi (Rs 29.61 crore), and Chirayinkeezhu (Rs 21.93 crore).

The Atlantis RoB project has been entangled in delays associated with land acquisition. The project dates back to 2015 when the state government sanctioned Rs 77 crore for acquiring land. However, the amount proved inadequate. In 2022, the state government sanctioned an additional Rs 40 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (Kiifb).

“However, only 80% of the land has so far been acquired,” a railway official said. According to the official, the national rail transporter is responsible only for construction activity on its land. “The approach road for the RoB has to be constructed by RBDCK. And this is where the delay has happened,” the official said.

Speaking to TNIE, an RBDCK official said it is true that the Atlantis RoB has not made it to the list of projects that have been targeted for completion within two months. “It is also true that only 80% of land has been acquired,” he said.