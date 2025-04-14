Churches celebrate Palm Sunday marking Holy Week beginning

KOCHI: The chants of ‘Hosanna, Son of David, Hosanna’ resounded in the churches all over the city as the faithful celebrated Palm Sunday holding tender coconut fronds and throwing flowers re-enacting the scene of Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem.
On Palm Sunday, Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil celebrated the Uniform Holy Mass at the Mary Queen Church situated along Thrikkakara-Kakkanad road at Thoppil. Syro-Malabar Church PRO Fr Antony Vadakekkara said that, “The rituals associated with the Palm Sunday began at 6.30 am.”
Mary Queen Church is one of the nine Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy churches that fully follows the Synodal mode for every Holy Mass. He said that in the other churches, the Palm Sunday rituals were held and one Holy Mass was celebrated as per the uniform mode. Fr Vadakekkara pointed out that Mar Thattil, while addressing the faithful during the mass, said that the Church’s strength comes from God’s hands.
Meanwhile, the newly ordained Catholicos of the Jacobite Church celebrated the Palm Sunday Holy Mass at St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in Manarcad, Kottayam, and officiated the associated rituals.
Mary Queen Church is one of the nine Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy churches that fully follows the Synodal mode for every Holy Mass