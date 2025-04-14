Singer Thennal chosen for T K Ramakrishnan Award

KOCHI: Singer and vocal artist Thennal has won the T K Ramakrishnan Award for 2025. The award, instituted in memory of CPM leader and cultural figurehead T K Ramakrishnan, is presented annually to personalities in politics, society, culture, and arts.

The award includes a sculpture, a cash prize of Rs 25,000, and a certificate of merit. Prof M K Sanoo will present the award on April 21 the T K Ramakrishnan remembrance day during the commemoration ceremony held at Layam Koothambalam, near Statue Junction, Tripunithura.

The award committee selected Thennal for her contributions to music and her active participation in Kerala’s cultural circles, said the T K Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre. She has worked with music directors M K Arjunan, Kumarakom Rajappan, the Jayavijayan duo, and Kulavoor Balan, and has recorded songs for plays and light music albums.