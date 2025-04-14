Three injured as tree branch falls on them at open gym in Fort Kochi

KOCHI: Three individuals sustained injuries after a large tree branch fell on them near the Beach Health Club in Fort Kochi, on Sunday morning. The injured have been identified as Johnson, Ashraf and Basheer, all residents of Fort Kochi.

Among them, Johnson suffered serious injuries and was transferred to Medical Trust Hospital after initial treatment at Ernakulam General Hospital.

Ashraf and Basheer were discharged following preliminary aid at the general hospital. “The accident occurred on Sunday morning while the injured were relaxing after their workout in an open gym,” said Sabu Ali, president of the health club and former ward councillor.

Explaining the incident, he said the large tree branch suddenly snapped with a loud cracking sound. While a few managed to escape, the three men could not move away in time and the branch fell on them. “Luckily, the impact was less severe as the branch first struck an auto-rickshaw parked beneath the tree,” said Sabu.

Raising concerns over the incident, a local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the accident was likely caused by rotting branches due to water accumulation.

“Several other branches of the same tree appear to be in a similar deteriorated condition. In fact, many large trees across Fort Kochi are in a dangerous state and pose similar risks,” he warned.