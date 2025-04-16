Kathakali takes centre stage at this Krishna temple festival

The Chittoor Sree Krishna Swamy Temple is among the few temples of Kerala considered to be a sanctum for traditional arts, especially Kathakali. Keeping with that tradition a six-night Kathakali week has been lined up as part of the temple’s annual festival, which began on Tuesday.

According to Aithihyamala, the history of the temple dates back to the 13th century. It was built by the head of the local ruling family, the Cheranalloor Kartha.

A devout follower of Lord Krishna, he frequently visited the Guruvayur temple. However, as he grew older and found travel difficult, he prayed to Krishna, expressing his sorrow at being unable to make the journey.

It is said that Krishna appeared in his dream and assured him that he would accompany him, embedding his divine presence in an umbrella. Kartha was later instructed to build a shrine at the spot where he put the umbrella down.

“It is believed that he had put the umbrella down at the present temple location. It is also designed in the likeness of the Guruvayur temple,” says Sasidharan Menon, president of the Kshethra Upadeshaka Samithi.

“The rituals and traditions of Guruvayur are still followed here as well. Just as Krishnattam is central to Guruvayur, Kathakali holds a special place at Chittoor.”

The temple has indeed witnessed many memorable Kathakali nights featuring eminent artists.