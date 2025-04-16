P George Varghese passes away at 77

KOCHI: P George Varghese (Raju) Pulikathara, the founding managing director of FCI OEN Connectors, passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 77.

A visionary leader who laid the foundation for what is today the globally recognised Amphenol FCI, transformed a budding enterprise established in 1981 in Kochi into a globally respected industrial institution. “His compassion and relentless hard work opened doors to better lives for many, and his contributions played a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of our region,” a statement by the company said. George was also the former executive director of Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science. He leaves behind wife Pamela Anna Mathew, managing director of OEN India, daughter Roopa Anna George, and son-in-law Roshan Roy.

The body will be kept for public homage on Wednesday from 7 am at OEN House (Opposite Kunnara Park) and the CSI service will be held from 3 pm at OEN House, Vyttila. Later, the cremation will be held at Ravipuram Crematorium at 4.30 pm.