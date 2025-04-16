Social activist's PIL results in upkeep committee for Kochi Marine Drive

There is finally some good news for Kochi’s Marine Drive, after years of being marred by issues such as poor maintenance, garbage menace and antisocial activities.

Yes, of course, there have been improvements over the past five years, thanks to legal interventions and court directives. However, sporadic issues keep cropping up, prompting the court to look for a “closure” to public interest litigations regarding Marine Drive’s maintenance.

Now, in a significant step towards ensuring the proper upkeep of the Marine Drive walkway, the Kerala High Court has ordered the formation of a “permanent monitoring committee”.

It has set a deadline of four weeks. As per the court’s directive, the committee is to be chaired by the district collector, and include corporation and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) secretaries, the city police commissioner, and the chief environmental engineer of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Ernakulam. This committee will be mandated to meet and review the maintenance of Marine Drive at least twice a year.

The High Court’s order follows a public interest litigation filed in 2019 by social activist Ranjit Thampy. A regular walker on the Marine Drive walkway for the past 27 years, Ranjith had sought to highlight the deplorable condition of the prime open space in the city.

“There was severe water logging in different parts of the walkway during the rainy season on the edge of backwaters due to improper laying of tiles and lack of proper drainage system. The tiles were unevenly laid making it difficult and dangerous to use the walkway. Most of the garden benches are damaged. Half of the lights in the walkway were not working, resulting in the walkway being used for antisocial activities,” the court noted.

“Waste was being dumped into the backwaters by individuals and residents of the apartment complexes. Sewage from the flats was being let out to the backwaters. The walkway was taken over by small-time vendors, blocking its use by the public. Granite slabs laid by the GCDA were broken and in a pathetic condition. A boat-shaped structure, built in the middle of the walkway, which was supposed to be used as a restaurant, was in a dilapidated state. This was the condition when the petition was filed in the year 2019.”