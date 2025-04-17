Churches step up anti-drug fight as youth addiction cases rise in Kerala

KOCHI: The increasing number of incidents involving youngsters in a drug haze has everyone sitting up and taking notice. With the state government pressing ahead with its anti-drug initiatives, churches also have stepped in with programmes aimed at preventing youth from falling prey to narcotics. Besides prevention, various Christian denominations are involved in assisting addicts.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Syro-Malabar Vision, a publication of the Syro-Malabar Major Archiepiscopal Curia, in its editorial in the April issue, talks about how media headlines are pointers to the growing menace in society.

The editorial says the words of Palai bishop Joseph Kallarangatt -- who warned against the rising tide of drug abuse -- are now ringing true. “He had urged collective action. But, instead of rallying behind him many sought to mislead and discredit his words. Today, those voices have fallen silent – helpless, regretful, and defeated by reality.”

It exhorts society, beyond the bounds of religion, caste and creed – to unite and fight the scourge. “Too often, films pay lip service with token warnings against drug use while glamorising substance-fuelled euphoria. This hypocrisy must end. Filmmakers must commit to eliminating drug-glorifying narratives, proving their dedication to social responsibility.”

It advocates various initiatives, including reviving community-based youth groups, rekindling social engagement, and channelling youth energy into creative, literary, artistic, and athletic pursuits as a powerful antidote to addiction. Besides the Syro-Malabar Church, other denominations, including the Latin Catholic Church and the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, have begun activities to create awareness among the youth.

Speaking to TNIE, Kuriakose Mor Theophilose, chairman of the media cell of the Jacobite Church said, “Initiatives have begun at the parish-level. The movement is actively involved in creating awareness among young parishioners about the ill effects of drugs and why they should stay clear of them. Counselling is also being provided to those who seek help.”