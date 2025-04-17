Kerala orders feasibility study on reopening Old Aluva-Munnar Road through Pooyamkutty forest

KOCHI: The government has engaged Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (forest management) Rajesh Raveendran to study the possibility of opening the Old Aluva-Munnar Road. A high-level meeting held at the office of Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday directed Rajesh Raveendran to study the facts and issues related to the opening of the road and submit a comprehensive report within three months.

The meeting attended by Forest Minister A K Saseendran and senior forest officials also decided to withdraw the cases booked against 21 people, including former Kothamangalam bishop Mar George Punnakottil, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose and Kothamangalam MLA Antony John for trespassing into the forest on March 16 this year.

The Old Aluva-Munnar Road, passing through the dense forests of Pooyamkutty, Kunjiar and Avarkutty, reaches Mankulam through Karinthiriyar. It was closed after a portion of Karinthiri Mala was washed away during the 1924 floods. The highway, passing through Neriamangalam and Adimali, was constructed as an alternative route after the 1924 floods.

The residents of Kuttampuzha and Pooyamkutty had launched an agitation in 2021 demanding the opening of the road, which will reduce the distance to Munnar by 20 km. At a protest march held in Pooyamkutty, 21 people led by Mar George Punnakottil, Dean Kuriakose and Antony John had entered the Pooyamkutty forest.

Welcoming the decision to conduct the study, Kothamangalam diocese vicar general Fr Pious Malekandam said the Old Aluva-Munnar Road was a traditional route connecting the old port of Muziris with Madurai, the capital of the Pandya kingdom.