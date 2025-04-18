Kerala Film Chamber, AMMA promise action on complaint against Shine

KOCHI: A couple of days after she openly stated that she will not work with actors who use drugs, Vincy Aloshious has lodged a formal complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber against fellow Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of the upcoming film Soothravakyam.

Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthyatt said strict action will be taken against the actor following due procedure. Vincy has also approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) over the alleged misconduct. Jayan Cherthala, convenor of AMMA’s ad hoc committee, said the association stands with Vincy.

“The association has constituted a three-member committee, consisting of actors Sarayu, Vinu Mohan and Ansiba, to look into it. They will submit a report soon,” Jayan said. In a recent social media post, Vincy had shared details of the incident, alleging that the inappropriate behaviour by the co-actor occurred under the influence of narcotic substances.

In the Instagram video, she alleged that the co-actor was spitting out a white powder-like substance during rehearsal, suggesting drug use on set. It was while speaking at an anti-drug awareness programme recently that Vincy had declared she would no longer work with individuals who consume drugs on film sets.

Meanwhile, excise officials said they would proceed ahead in the matter only if the actress files a formal complaint with them.