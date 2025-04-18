WCC lauds actor Vincy Aloshious for speaking out against misbehaviour

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has appreciated actor Vincy Aloshious for speaking out against the misbehaviour of a co-star, who used drugs on the film set and disrespected her.

“Through this, Vincy has drawn attention to the fact that there is widespread use of alcohol and drugs on several Malayalam film sets,” said an official statement from WCC. The WCC urged artists to register complaints with the internal committee (IC) of the film set in case of such bad experiences. “One thing all women working in the film industry in Kerala should know is that Kerala High Court had made the formation of an internal committee (IC) mandatory in every film set.

The ICC is responsible for handling complaints seriously and conducting a confidential and fair investigation.

The women and child development department has started workshops to educate the members of the IC on the responsibilities of the committee and the laws related to work place harassment,” stated the official release, adding that the state government also needs to continue its efforts to make the film sets drug-free.

The WCC said that the employees in the industry must ensure that an internal committee is constituted on each film set, and it is the responsibility of the producer to inform who the members of the committee are. “The efficiency of the internal committee will enable women to work with dignity,” it said.