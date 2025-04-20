Farmer Eldho: Kerala cop grows organic vegetables at police station

KOCHI: A cop’s uniform and a farmer’s shovel would definitely seem an odd pairing. However, Eldho C V makes it work.

When he is not on duty as the Kottappady SI, Eldho is hard at work on the police station’s premises cultivating organic vegetables. How does he manage the two roles? By arriving to work early and staying late after duty hours.

“I began cultivating organic vegetables mainly to provide safe, chemical-free food to my loved ones. Farming also infuses in me a special energy, physically and mentally,” said Eldho.

Detailing his daily routine, he said, “I usually reach the police station before duty time and head straight to the garden to spend some time there before donning the uniform. After night shifts, I spend extra time tending to the plants before heading home. In the garden, other officers often join in to help me. As a result, we’ve grown long beans, ladies finger, pumpkin, cucumber, green chillies, brinjal, ash gourd, bitter gourd, tapioca and more, for the police station mess.”

Eldho’s father was a farmer. “I inherited my love for farming from him. In my 31 years of service, the passion has followed me everywhere, from Kodanad to Thadiyittaparambu police stations,” said Eldho, adding that he cultivated 12 varieties of bananas on the station premises last Onam.

Sam Jose, the station house officer of Kottappady police station, said, “It’s commendable that our colleague actively engages in farming even after fulfilling his official duties with utmost dedication. Thanks to him, all of us at the station, including me, get to enjoy safe and chemical-free vegetables on our working days.”

Sam said they have another officer named Eldho at the station.

“To avoid confusion, we affectionately call this one (Eldho C V) as ‘Farmer Eldho’,” he said with a smile. “The nickname has caught on not just at the station but also in wider police circles. It’s our way of showing love and appreciation for his admirable efforts,” Sam said.

The SHO also noted that Eldho’s dedication to farming and his initiative shows cops can go beyond their usual responsibilities and contribute positively to things around us. “This model can easily be replicated in other police stations in Kerala,” Sam said.