Kerala's Chellanam agitation for seawall marks 2,000 days

KOCHI: Launched on October 28, 2019, the agitation by the Chellanam-Kochi Janakeeya Vedi demanding construction of a seawall to protect coastal villages from tidal waves completed 2,000 days on Friday (April 18).

The coastal areas from Fort Kochi to Chellanam began experiencing erosion in 1928 after authorities launched dredging to develop Kochi port. In recent years, as the situation worsened, residents were forced to relocate several times. After the protests intensified, the government announced a Rs 344.2 crore project to build a seawall and 15 groynes along the 12-km stretch from Chellanam to Cheriyakadavu. Construction of the 7.36-km-long first phase from Chellanam fishing harbour to Puthenthodu was completed on December 31, 2024 which has helped to check tidal waves in the adjoining areas.

As many as six of the 15 groynes have been completed. The seawall was constructed by laying tetrapods, weighing two tonnes each, on the seaward side and fortifying the landward side with boulders. The 3-m-high seawall is lined with 2.5-m-wide walkway.

Meanwhile, the situation worsened in Kannamaly, Cheriyakadavu, Kattiparambu, Kaithaveli, Manassery and Saudi hamlets as the intensity of the tidal waves has increased.

On Friday, residents from Kannamaly to Manassery organised a hunger protest demanding extension of the sea wall to Fort Kochi. They demanded that the government utilise the Rs 100 crore set aside in the state budget to lay offshore geotubes, for construction of groynes at Beach Road, Saudi Beach and Manassery areas.

Meanwhile, irrigation department officials said the second phase of the project, from Puthenthodu to Manassery fishing gap, will be taken up by the Mission Directorate, formed to construct seawalls at coastal erosion hotspots. The plan is to complete the project using the ADB loan. The hotspots selected for the project include the coastal areas of Shankumugham, Varkala, Alappad, Chellanam, Kodungallur, Ponnani, and Valiyaparamba in Kasaragod.

A team of consultants from ADB had visited the coastal areas of Puthenthodu and Manassery in February and held consultations with local residents. Authorities said that the second phase will get government approval soon and the project will be launched by December 2025.