INTERVIEW | Party belongs to people, not just leaders: Ernakulam CPM secretary

In nearly every major event across Ernakulam district, be it a core CPM party programme or a socio-political gathering, S Satheesh’s presence has been a constant. Either as a key organiser or as an active participant. His regular appearances alongside the then district secretary C N Mohanan, senior party leaders, and grass-root workers reflect his strong connect with the party base. On being elected as the CPM district secretary, Satheesh shared his thoughts with TNIE reporter Abdul Nazer M A.

A youthful face leading CPM. Can we consider it a generational change, especially in a fast-paced metropolitan district like Ernakulam?

Not at all. It’s a decision taken collectively by the party. I fully understand the weight of the responsibility entrusted to me by the district committee. Our party is one where experienced senior leaders and young comrades work together, representing all generations. So how can it be called a generational shift? The party functions based on strong ideological foundations, a clear vision, and the rich experiences of its veterans. In such a space, youth like me can contribute with energy and vibrancy.

Everyone knows S Satheesh rose up from the grass-root level. How would you describe that journey?

I began my political journey through SFI and later DYFI. Over time, I held various responsibilities including unit secretary, block secretary, district secretary, state president and national vice-president of DYFI. Each role was a responsibility assigned by the organisation and the party. Today, as someone from a simple background in Ayyankavu, Kothamangalam, being given the role of district secretary is a recognition of that journey. It’s not just about me, it reflects how the party values grassroots work and commitment.