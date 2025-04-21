INTERVIEW | Party belongs to people, not just leaders: Ernakulam CPM secretary

In nearly every major event across Ernakulam district, be it a core CPM party programme or a socio-political gathering, S Satheesh’s presence has been a constant. Either as a key organiser or as an active participant. His regular appearances alongside the then district secretary C N Mohanan, senior party leaders, and grass-root workers reflect his strong connect with the party base. On being elected as the CPM district secretary, Satheesh shared his thoughts with TNIE reporter Abdul Nazer M A.
A youthful face leading CPM. Can we consider it a generational change, especially in a fast-paced metropolitan district like Ernakulam?
Not at all. It’s a decision taken collectively by the party. I fully understand the weight of the responsibility entrusted to me by the district committee. Our party is one where experienced senior leaders and young comrades work together, representing all generations. So how can it be called a generational shift? The party functions based on strong ideological foundations, a clear vision, and the rich experiences of its veterans. In such a space, youth like me can contribute with energy and vibrancy.
Everyone knows S Satheesh rose up from the grass-root level. How would you describe that journey?
I began my political journey through SFI and later DYFI. Over time, I held various responsibilities including unit secretary, block secretary, district secretary, state president and national vice-president of DYFI. Each role was a responsibility assigned by the organisation and the party. Today, as someone from a simple background in Ayyankavu, Kothamangalam, being given the role of district secretary is a recognition of that journey. It’s not just about me, it reflects how the party values grassroots work and commitment.
We’ve seen dissent within the party in areas like Poonithura and Kadavanthra. How do you plan to address factionalism or internal conflicts within the district?
Let me make it clear that there’s no factionalism within the CPM, either in Ernakulam or anywhere else in Kerala. The party and its leadership operate with utmost unity, which is why we could smoothly carry out organisational restructuring from the branch-level up to the state secretariat without any dissatisfaction. The issues you mentioned in places like Poonithura were isolated incidents, mostly stemming from individual-centred matters. The party is taking such issues seriously and will handle them through open and collective discussions.
As district secretary, is your immediate focus on strengthening the party’s performance in the upcoming local body elections and gaining more seats in the assembly from Ernakulam?
Elections are just one aspect of our political work. Our primary focus is to strengthen the party within the district, both ideologically and politically. Once that foundation is strong, electoral success will follow naturally. The state conference and the party congress have already outlined our future direction and policies. Our role now is to implement them effectively. While adding another seat is part of our goal, our broader aim is to win all the constituencies and ensure strong performances across the district.
What message would you like to share with the public, especially fellow party members?
The party belongs to the people, not just to its leaders. It is built by the sweat and commitment of ordinary people. It’s a space where concerns, suggestions, opinions, and even dissatisfaction can be voiced freely. Though I’m now in an elected position, I remain a party worker at heart. Everyone, regardless of their role, should feel confident in approaching the party with any matter. That openness is what keeps us united and strong.