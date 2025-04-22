Kochi mayor flags off first organic compost export from Brahmapuram to Dubai

KOCHI: Setting a significant milestone in the city’s journey to be waste-free and sustainable, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, on Monday, flagged off the first export consignment of organic compost from the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard. The compost, produced through an eco-friendly process using Black Soldier Fly (BSF) larvae, is being exported to SSK Blending LLC in Dubai to support their vertical farming initiatives.

Speaking at the event, the mayor emphasised that Brahmapuram is no longer the symbol of crisis it once was. “This is not the Brahmapuram that once made headlines for the wrong reasons — this is a Brahmapuram of hope, change, and global impact. From Brahmapuram fire news to exporting high-quality compost to Dubai, Kochi is showing the world what responsible governance and innovation can achieve. The initiative redefines the city’s waste narrative,” he said.

The compost is produced by Fabbco Bio Cycle Pvt Ltd, which has been managing 50 tonnes of Kochi’s food waste daily for the past one-and-a-half years. Through the innovative use of BSF larvae, the facility generates 10 tonnes of compost each day. “This is a collective success. The transformation of Brahmapuram is a result of persistent effort, policy direction, and the will to turn things around,” said the mayor.