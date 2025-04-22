‘Royal’ pond lies neglected even as Kureekkad suffers acute water crisis

KOCHI: Even as Kureekkad village faces an acute shortage of water, a huge pond spread over nearly an acre in the heart of Chottanikkara panchayat, on the outskirts of Kochi — remains neglected. That has been the case for over five years.

According to local residents, the Vijayaraghava Pond, located at a stone’s throw away from Kureekkad Junction, was dug during the time of the erstwhile Cochin Kingdom to support agricultural activities. It was renovated in 2013-14, with the then Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob, the Piravom MLA, taking the initiative.

People used the pond to grow fish and provide swimming lessons to children. However, with the Chottanikkara panchayat restricting those activities, the pond has turned a breeding ground for diseases.

The MLA slammed the panchayat for its “failure” to maintain the pond that carries “historical importance”.

“The pond is an artificial one, constructed during the period of the royal kingdom to support agricultural activities in the area. Because of its historical importance and the frequent requests of the local residents, the pond was renovated over ten years ago. It was among the first few projects I carried out as a minister, obtaining special permission from the irrigation department. Silt and mud were removed and sidewalls constructed, among other works,” Anoop told TNIE.

He lamented that similar is the case with most such water bodies. “There are around 40 ponds in the panchayat, and you could get funds for one or two a year. But even if they are renovated, the water bodies return to the old condition with the local bodies concerned failing to maintain them,” the MLA said.The villagers even collected funds and set up a solar lamp pole, bathing ghat, and a large pipeline to draw water from the Periyar Valley Irrigation canal nearby.