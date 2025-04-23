Mihir's death: Kerala's Puthencruz police rule out ragging angle, say ‘no evidence’

KOCHI: In a new development in the death of Mihir Ahmad, 15, who jumped from the 26th floor of an apartment building in Tripunithura, the Puthencruz police have submitted a report ruling out ragging as the cause.

The report, submitted to the Ernakulam Rural Police Chief, states that no evidence of ragging was found and suggests that the death was likely linked to family-related issues.

“During our probe, we found no evidence to support claims of ragging. Statements from fellow students and school authorities also did not reveal any such incident,” said an officer with the Puthencruz station, preferring anonymity.

“The broader investigation into Mihir’s death is being handled by the Hill Palace police,” he added.

Responding to the report, Mihir’s father, Shafeeq Madampat, said, “From the beginning, I suspected that the ragging allegation might be a distraction from the real cause. That’s why I insisted on a prob e that considers all possible angles, including family dynamics.”

Attempts by TNIE to contact Mihir’s mother for comment were unsuccessful.