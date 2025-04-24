Thrikkakara planning task force to tackle drug menace

KOCHI: Amid rising demands to curb drug abuse, Thrikkakara municipality has decided to form a task force with former army and police officials as members for effective surveillance and implementation of regulations.

The task force will also conduct regular awareness programmes to tackle the menace.

Proposed by the municipality’s education standing committee, the project comprises 10 initiatives incorporating the participation of youth, residents’ associations, religious organisations, teachers, and professionals.

A 100-member Team Thrikkakara will be formed and task forces deployed to enforce special surveillance at schools and crowded areas, and near sports facilities, gymnasiums, and beauty parlours. Sports events will be organised as part of awareness programmes. Medical assistance and regular reviews are also part of the plan. “We aim to launch a comprehensive programme to tackle the drug menace,” Noushad Pallachi, chairman of the education standing committee, told TNIE.

“The police and excise departments have limitations in ensuring 24-hour surveillance though they can carry out raids. We aim to prevent the public, especially youngsters from carrying and sharing drugs with others. So we need a strong surveillance system. The task force can monitor the activities in public places.”

Medical checkup facilities have also been lined up for better identification, treatment, and rehabilitation of youngsters falling into the drugs trap.

“We will be setting up testing facilities. If parents, teachers, and IT professionals have any information or suspicion of a child or a colleague using drugs, and if they notice any behavioural change or health issues, they can bring the individual for testing. Further, if the person needs follow-up or rehabilitation, they can go ahead with it,” Noushad added.

The municipal council had approved the project earlier this month.