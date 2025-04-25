Youths ‘party’ on Queen’s Walkway in Kochi at 3.30 am, irked residents call cops

KOCHI: The police on Thursday registered a case against three youngsters, including two women, for playing loud music and dancing around 3.30 am at the Queen’s Walkway on Chathiyath Road in Kochi. According to police, such incidents have become increasingly common in the area, and significant footfall is seen during both day and night.

The police control room received a distress call around 3.30 am from residents reporting loud music being played, causing a public nuisance. “Our patrolling unit immediately rushed to the scene. At the eastern end of Chathiyath Road, near the ‘I Love Kochi’ signboard, officers found a group of youngsters dancing and playing music at high volume using a bluetooth speaker,” said a cop.

The police instructed the group to leave, citing complaints from nearby residents. Also, they had not obtained any permission from concerned authorities to play loudspeakers at night. However, the youngsters refused, asserting their right to remain in the public space and continue their activities.

The patrolling team then called for reinforcement. Additional officers, including women police personnel from Ernakulam Central Police Station, arrived at the scene.

“The police officials who reached the place told the group that they were being taken into custody. At that point, the three fled the scene, abandoning their belongings, including the speaker. Their identities have been confirmed, and a case has been registered,” the officer added.

The accused include two women aged 19 and 20 from Kaloor and a 19-year-old man from Mulavukad. All three have been summoned to the police station. The case has been filed under Section 118(A) of the Kerala Police Act for causing a public nuisance and Section 117(E) for obstructing or threatening police officers.

Police said that such incidents are frequent on the walkways at Marine Drive and on Chathiyath Road. In 2023, Queen’s Walkway at Marine Drive stretch was temporarily closed at night due to similar complaints but the restrictions were later lifted following public outcry.

“Disturbance calls from residents are common. Usually, people comply when warned. In this case, however, the group insisted on playing music despite multiple warnings. We don’t know whether they were under the influence of liquor or narcotic substances. Playing loud music in public spaces is not allowed,” a police official said.