A residential house in Kochi where doggos feel at home

It’s hard to miss PlushPaws, a home offering pet boarding service in Vennala, Kochi. Turn into their lane and one is greeted with the enthusiastic bark of dogs. Inside, you’d see them — nearly 30 dogs — of different breeds, sizes and temperaments. Each is tended to with love and care by Anju Santhosh, the venture’s owner.

“I’ve grown up with dogs and cats. I don’t think I’ve ever known a day without them,” Anju says, her voice nearly drowned out by a cacophony of barks and squeaky toys.

PlushPaws is a classic tale of a love for animals turning into a full-fledged business. To help see its success, Anju has two loyal co-pilots, her son Rohan and husband Santhosh.

What began as a favour to friends quickly spiralled into a full-time calling. “At first, I was just helping out neighbours and friends when they travelled. But soon, word spread, especially after a few well-known pet parents started bringing their dogs,” Anju says.

Unlike typical kennels, this home is completely cage-free and feels more like an extended family gathering, albeit one with a very high fur count. But running it is no walk in the park. With up to 30 dogs under one roof, every day is packed with feeding schedules, grooming routines, and constant cleaning.

The workday begins early and ends well past midnight, if it ends at all. Anju gets little to no sleep, often waking up multiple times at night to check up on anxious dogs during thunderstorms or to make space on the bed for her furbabies, one being a regular, Gucci, actress Mamta Mohandas’s dog, who sleeps only in the centre of Anju’s bed.

Each dog comes with its own routine and quirks — like Roscoe, an American bully who refuses to sleep unless he’s had his daily serving of Alfaham. “He won’t sleep a wink unless he’s eaten it to his heart’s content,” laughs Rohan. “And we make sure he gets it.”