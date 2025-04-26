A residential house in Kochi where doggos feel at home

It’s hard to miss PlushPaws, a home offering pet boarding service in Vennala, Kochi. Turn into their lane and one is greeted with the enthusiastic bark of dogs. Inside, you’d see them — nearly 30 dogs — of different breeds, sizes and temperaments. Each is tended to with love and care by Anju Santhosh, the venture’s owner.
“I’ve grown up with dogs and cats. I don’t think I’ve ever known a day without them,” Anju says, her voice nearly drowned out by a cacophony of barks and squeaky toys.
PlushPaws is a classic tale of a love for animals turning into a full-fledged business. To help see its success, Anju has two loyal co-pilots, her son Rohan and husband Santhosh.
What began as a favour to friends quickly spiralled into a full-time calling. “At first, I was just helping out neighbours and friends when they travelled. But soon, word spread, especially after a few well-known pet parents started bringing their dogs,” Anju says.
Unlike typical kennels, this home is completely cage-free and feels more like an extended family gathering, albeit one with a very high fur count. But running it is no walk in the park. With up to 30 dogs under one roof, every day is packed with feeding schedules, grooming routines, and constant cleaning.
The workday begins early and ends well past midnight, if it ends at all. Anju gets little to no sleep, often waking up multiple times at night to check up on anxious dogs during thunderstorms or to make space on the bed for her furbabies, one being a regular, Gucci, actress Mamta Mohandas’s dog, who sleeps only in the centre of Anju’s bed.
Each dog comes with its own routine and quirks — like Roscoe, an American bully who refuses to sleep unless he’s had his daily serving of Alfaham. “He won’t sleep a wink unless he’s eaten it to his heart’s content,” laughs Rohan. “And we make sure he gets it.”
Larger breeds are given their own rooms to ensure peaceful cohabitation with smaller ones, limiting interactions to avoid any clashes.
Plushpaws charges Rs 800 per day for small dogs and Rs 1,500 for larger breeds, with some furry guests travelling from as far as Pondicherry and Coimbatore, their owners unwilling to trust anyone else with their beloved companions.
With temperatures crossing 35 degree Celsius in Kochi this summer, extra measures have been put in place to ensure canine comfort.
The entire house is air-conditioned around the clock, and frozen treats made of curd and coconut water are given to help the pets cool down.
“Pet parents should never leave their dogs outside in this heat. Keep multiple water bowls, avoid mid-day walks, and look out for signs of dehydration like dry gums or lethargy,” she advises.
Though there’s chaos, barking, and the occasional chewed slipper, Anju wouldn’t trade it for the world. She insists it’s manageable — with structure, patience and a lot of heart. But it comes with deep personal sacrifices.
In the past four years, Anju, Rohan and Santhosh haven’t gotten a chance to step out together as a family. Also, when Santhosh suffered a heart attack, Anju could only visit briefly between rounds of feeding and care. “It’s a full-time job — 24 hours, no offs or breaks,” she says.
With PlushPaws continuing to grow and a waiting list during holiday seasons, this dedicated pet sitter isn’t done dreaming. “We want to expand with more rooms and more personal space for each dog. Maybe even a dog café or a doggy playground someday.”