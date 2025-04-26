Kochi college teacher’s homely restaurant is a foodie's delight

In a city like Kochi, where restaurants tirelessly compete to stand out, serving everything from fusion and pan-asian to continental, Mediterranean, and niche global cuisines, there’s a quiet corner in Mulavukad, just a kilometre from Bolgatty, that chooses to walk a different path. At ‘Jency’s Good Food’, the goal isn’t to dazzle with trends but to comfort with simplicity. Here, the mantra is clear: ‘Simple is key’.

Rooted in authentic Kerala cuisine, Jency’s Good Food doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it brings food that feels like home to the table.

“There’s a market for everything unique, sure. But how long can someone keep eating unfamiliar dishes? For most Malayalis, the familiar taste of naadan cuisine is something they can have every day. That’s the purpose of food, right? The idea was to serve something people can come back to daily,” says founder Jency Treesa.

A passionate home cook turned entrepreneur, Jency also serves as an assistant professor in commerce at St Teresa’s College (Autonomous), Ernakulam, and is a research guide under MG University. Despite her academic commitments, she took the step toward fulfilling a long-held dream.

“Starting a restaurant was always in the back of my mind. Growing up with three brothers, we all used to cook when we wanted to recreate dishes we tasted outside. But with my teaching profession, I wasn’t sure I could manage it all. Thankfully, my college management was very supportive, and finally, I made it happen.”