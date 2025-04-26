Two injured in private bus ‘race’; crew arrested

KOCHI: Despite repeated assurances of stringent action against reckless private bus drivers in Kochi, another alarming incident has raised concerns over enforcement. Two women were injured on Thursday evening after two private buses — Thavakkal and Nadammel — were involved in competitive driving through Tripunithura.

On Friday, the police arrested the drivers and conductors of the buses that were reportedly ‘racing’ between Petta and Kizhakkekotta. According to the police, Nadammel overtook Thavakkal at SN Junction around 5.30pm. That led to a dangerous race between the two, endangering the lives of passengers. When the buses reached near the People’s Urban Bank, Thavakkal attempted to overtake Nadammel. In response, the driver of Nadammel steered it sharply to the right in an attempt to block the manoeuvre and ended up ramming the bus into the side portion of Thavakkal.

“In the impact, a woman passenger seated near the door of Thavakkal had one of her fingers severed and another fractured. Another woman fell from her seat and suffered bruises on her shoulder. When passengers demanded the bus be stopped, the driver turned hostile. It was only after the passengers reacted strongly that the bus was halted and the injured taken to a hospital,” a police officer said.

On a complaint by Ambika, a Thiruvankulam resident who suffered bruises, the Hill Palace Police registered a case against the drivers and conductors under multiple charges, including attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, reckless driving, criminal intimidation, and use of obscene language. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

“We have seized both buses and arrested those involved. Non-bailable offences have been charged. The condition of the injured passengers is stable. A report has also been submitted to the motor vehicle department, recommending suspension of the driving licences of the accused,” a senior police officer said.

The incident comes just weeks after a woman died because of competitive driving between private buses near Marine Drive.