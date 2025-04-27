Kochi

Customs foils bid to smuggle hybrid ganja at Kochi airport

The seized drug is valued at approximately Rs 5.5 crore.
The hybrid ganja that was seized from a Malappuram native at Kochi airport
The hybrid ganja that was seized from a Malappuram native at Kochi airport
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: In a major drug bust, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) unit has foiled an attempt to smuggle 5.5kg of hybrid ganja through the Kochi airport and arrested Malappuram native Shibu A K. The accused was scheduled to fly to Ras-Al-Khaimah in UAE on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers intercepted Shibu at the airport’s departure hall. The ganja was found concealed in 12 packets inside his trolley bag.

The seized drug is valued at approximately Rs 5.5 crore. Customs officials suspect that Shibu was acting as a carrier for a narcotics network trafficking drugs to the UAE. Investigators revealed that the hybrid ganja had been sourced from Bangkok and was being smuggled to the UAE, where it commands a higher price. “This is the first time a person has been arrested for attempting to smuggle hybrid ganja out of Kerala to a foreign country. It points to the existence of a drug trafficking network operating from the state,” a customs officer said.

Typically, hybrid ganja seizures at the airport involve passengers arriving from Bangkok.

Shibu was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Customs officials plan to seek his custody for a detailed interrogation.

Kochi Airport
hybrid ganja seized

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com