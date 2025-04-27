Lasting solution sought to salvage Fort Kochi beach

KOCHI: After the tourism department allocated Rs 5 crore for the development of Fort Kochi Beach, following its inclusion in the list of green destinations in the state, a recent high-level meeting chaired by the district collector suggested a major cleaning drive, besides adding some infrastructural facilities.

However, various stakeholders have now come forward demanding a permanent solution to prevent the diminution of the beach and address the root cause: Waste being carried through Vembanad Lake and dumped in the estuary.

“The meeting chaired by the district collector, suggested a cleaning drive and introducing a few minor facilities. But the need of the hour is for a permanent solution. The fund allocation should be utilised for implementing a long-term solution, if we don’t want the beach to disappear in a few years,” said K J Sohan, former mayor and a member of the People’s Council for Cochin Development.

“Just a few decades back, the beach spanned nearly 30 acres. Now, a major portion has been claimed by the sea. Land reclamation for the Vallarpadam container terminal altered the course of the water flow, and the relentless waves have continued to erode the shore,” he pointed out.

The tourism department spent Rs 27.4 lakh on a study by IIT Madras, but no action has been taken to implement the report.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is also in favour of devising a permanent solution to save the beach.

“What we need is a long-term vision and the implementation of a permanent solution through the cooperation of all departments concerned, including Kochi corporation,” said DTPC secretary Lijo Joseph.