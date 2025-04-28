Hybrid & hydro: New varieties more potent but law same as regular ganja

KOCHI: The frequent seizure of hybrid ganja has led to debates whether the contraband is actually hybrid or hydro ganja. Experts clarify that both are hybrid variants of regular cannabis, differing in composition and cultivation methods.

Broadly, there are two types of cannabis — sativa and indica, both widely used for medicinal and recreational purposes. Hybrid ganja is a scientific combination of sativa and indica, created through selective scientific breeding.

The appearance of hybrid strains depends on the characteristics of the parent plants. On the other hand, hydro or hydroponic ganja is a highly potent variant. Typically grown on farms or in greenhouses under controlled temperature and humidity, it is harvested within a set time frame to ensure potency.

Despite their differences, under the law, both hybrid and hydro variants are treated similar to regular cannabis. Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, possession of a small quantity can lead to a punishment of up to one year in jail or a fine of up to `10,000, or both, but the accused can get station bail.

“Usually, hybrid and hydro cannabis are sourced from countries like Thailand,” said an officer with the excise department.