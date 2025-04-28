Work on GCDA’s new Kakkanad shopping complex to begin soon

KOCHI: Construction of the Greater Cochin Development Authority’s new shopping complex in Kakkanad is set to begin soon. The facility, dubbed ‘Commercial Hub 2.0,’ will come up on 14 acres of land owned by GCDA in the heart of Kakkanad and replace the existing 50-year-old building.

Officials said the new 18,000 sqft building will be spread over five floors, including the basement, which will house a parking lot. It will also boast retail and office spaces, a meeting hall on the top floor, toilets, lifts, and other facilities.

At least 13 shop owners from the existing premises will be rehabilitated to a nearby facility until the new building is constructed. Demolition of the old structure and construction of the new one is expected to be completed within one-and-a-half years. The authority has set apart `6.5 crore of its own funds for the project.

“We are currently carrying out final estimations. The tender for the project, covering demolition of the existing structure and construction of the new one, will be issued shortly,” a GCDA official said.

The project was unveiled at a review meeting, attended by Collector N S K Umesh, GCDA chairperson K Chandran Pillai, district panchayat president Manoj Muthedan, members of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopanai Samithi, tenants of the existing building, and GCDA planning and engineering department officials, held at the district panchayat meeting hall on Wednesday.

Other projects currently being undertaken by the authority include new commercial complexes at Dhobi Khana in Fort Kochi on 2.75 acres of GCDA land, at a budget of Rs 5.6 crore, a public-private partnership (PPP) model multi-storied complex on 129 cents in Olimugal, Kakkanad, a commercial-residential complex in Kadavanthra, a new multi-storied commercial complex on GCDA land at High Court Junction replacing the existing shopping and bank complexes near Marine Drive, a 2,000 sqft, two-storied shopping complex near Mundamveli LIFE Mission project, and a 3,200 sqft, two-storied commercial complex in Edathala.