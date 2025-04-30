Kerala film producers chargesheeted for harassing female colleague in 2024

KOCHI: Police have filed a chargesheet against four office-bearers of the Kerala Film Producers Association in connection with a case related to harassing a prominent producer and actor. The accused include association president Anto Joseph, secretary B Rakesh, and executive committee members Anil Thomas and Ouseppachan Valakkuzhi.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) relied on digital evidence to support the charges, which pertain to an incident that allegedly took place in June 2024. The actor-producer had filed the complaint in November, and the chargesheet was submitted before the Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court recently.

The case was registered by the Ernakulam Central Police following a complaint that the victim was subjected to ill-treatment at the Producers’ Association office. The charges against the accused are IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).

Meanwhile, the complainant in a Facebook post alleged that there had been an organised effort to sabotage the investigation and drive her out of the Malayalam film industry. She welcomed the filing of the chargesheet and thanked the SIT for conducting a swift investigation.