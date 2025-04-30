Municipality to pump Rs 10L into assistive tech research in Thrikkakara

KOCHI: Perhaps for the first time in the state, a local body is taking a significant step in ensuring the welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities. Thrikkakara municipality in the district is set to join hands with the Centre for Excellence at the Government Model Engineering College to research assistive technology and manufacture assistive devices.

“We have decided to invest in research in assistive technology. We need to come up with effective and permanent solutions for the issues faced by persons with disabilities. In the initial phase, research will be carried out, and later the project will expand to manufacturing assistive devices as well,” said Noushad Pallachi, education standing committee chairman of the municipality. The local body has earmarked Rs 10 lakh for the project in its budget for 2025-26.

“It is a long-term, continuous project. The municipality and the state government have the details of the disabled persons. We will conduct research as per the demands of society. We know the end users and their requirements,” said Jaimon George, the nodal officer for the Centre for Excellence at the Engineering College that focuses on AI, robotics, machine learning and automation domains.

“Autistic persons, hearing-impaired, elderly and others may require assistive devices. At present, we are purchasing these from agencies. With the new project, we will be able to develop and manufacture devices. It will help beneficiaries in the long run,” Noushad said.

The products developed by the civic body will be supplied to beneficiaries within its limits and also those across the state. “The faculty in AI, robotics, machine learning and automation at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will oversee the research. A core group of faculty members, dedicated to the research, will be constituted for the project. We will associate with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), to get help in coming up with efficient and long-lasting products,” Jaimon told TNIE.

On the inspiration behind the project, Noushad said a local body can do much more than collect taxes and construct roads. Such innovative initiatives can ensure the welfare of the marginalised communities, he said.