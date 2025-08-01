Circular metro feeder services to Naval Base to start today

KOCHI: In what might further enhance first-and-last mile connectivity, the Kochi Metro electric feeder services operating on the MG Road circular route will be extended to Naval Base from August 1, while another new city service will be launched soon.

“Select services will be extended to Naval Base via Cochin Shipyard to facilitate easy access to the South railway and metro stations. The services on the Kadavanthra-Panampilly Nagar- Kadavanthra circular route will be started in August,” a Metro spokesperson said.

While the feeder bus service to Naval Base from Ernakulam South Metro Station will start at 7.38 am and 1.20 pm, the extended services from Maharaja’s Metro Station will depart at 2.59 pm and 5.02 pm, respectively. Similarly, the services from Shipyard to Ernakulam South Metro Station will be available at 7.57 am, 3.14 am and 5.27 am, and the service from boat jetty will depart at 1.27 pm.

Currently, three electric buses are operating on the MG Road-Menaka-MG Road circular route since April. As many as 1,06,317 commuters have availed themselves of the facility on the route so far. “Now we enjoy an average daily ridership of 815 passengers,” the spokesperson added. A total of 13 electric buses currently operate on five routes.