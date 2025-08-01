Cusat campus shut till Tuesday after students contract chickenpox, H1N1

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has closed the campus till Tuesday after three students were diagnosed with chickenpox and two others with H1N1.

According to Arun A U, registrar of the university, the students who were diagnosed with chickenpox and H1N1 have already gone home.

“However, the university declared a holiday to ensure that no other student gets infected. We hope to break the chain of infection. All the hostellers, except the students from other states, have been asked to vacate and go home,” he added.

“Offline classes will restart on Wednesday. The decision to declare a holiday comes after it was found that trying to conduct online classes to ensure that no contact happens between the students failed. It was also found that students stayed back in the hostels.”