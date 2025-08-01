Kochi man dies after being poisoned by girlfriend; probe reveals strained relationship

KOCHI: A 38-year-old man died on Thursday night after allegedly being poisoned by his girlfriend at her residence in Cheladu near Kothamangalam. The woman has been taken into custody, and police have registered a case of murder.

The deceased, Ansil, a resident of Mathriappilly in Kothamangalam, was reportedly in a relationship with the woman for several months. According to police sources, the woman—who is a survivor of a past sexual assault—had earlier filed multiple complaints against Ansil.

On Tuesday night, she allegedly invited him over to her house and served him food laced with poison. Ansil began to feel unwell early Wednesday and contacted his relatives. He was rushed to a private hospital by friends and family, but succumbed to the effects of the poison late Thursday.

“On the way to the hospital, Ansil reportedly told his relatives that he had been poisoned by the woman,” a police officer said.

Initially booked for attempted murder, the case has now been altered to murder following Ansil’s death. During questioning, the woman confessed to the crime, and police recovered a bottle of poison from her residence. Investigators said she told them she wanted to end the relationship, but Ansil was unwilling to part ways.

Ansil’s body has been sent to Ernakulam Medical College for postmortem. Police said the woman’s arrest will be formally recorded once the autopsy confirms the cause of death.