Sharon Raj murder case: Kerala court awards death sentence to Greeshma for murdering boyfriend

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara additional sessions court has awarded a death sentence to Greeshma, a 24-year-old woman from Ramavarmanchira in Kanyakumari district, who was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend Sharon Raj by administering him an ayurvedic concoction that was laced with a lethal herbicide, in 2022.

Justice A M Basheer reached the conclusion that it was a rarest-of-rare case and a brilliantly executed crime and ruled that the accused did not deserve any leniency on account of her young age and educational qualification. The act of woman sent a wrong message to the society and the accused trampled the sanctity of love.

The court summoned the parents of Sharon to hear the verdict and they broke down listening to it.

The court had earlier found Greeshma guilty of all charges levelled against her, including murder, kidnapping and destruction of evidence.