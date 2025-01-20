Greeshma remains impassive as death sentence pronounced in Sharon Raj murder case

Greeshma, the primary accused in the Sharon murder case, remained impassive as the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court sentenced her to death on Monday.
With her head bowed, Greeshma stood motionless as the judge delivered the verdict and observations. The third accused, Nirmalakumaran Nair, sentenced to three years in prison, also had no reaction.
Before the verdict, Sharon’s parents were called to the front by the court. As the judgment was announced, they broke down, clasping their hands in relief. Sharon’s mother, seated with a rosary in prayer, later said, “My son has received justice.” Sharon’s brother expressed gratitude to the judiciary and police. On the other hand, Greeshma’s family burst into tears upon hearing the death sentence.
Greeshma is the youngest convict in the state to receive the death penalty and the second woman in the state currently awaiting execution. The other, Rafeeqa Beevi, was sentenced in the Mullur Shanthakumari murder case. Both verdicts were delivered by the Neyyattinkara court. With Greeshma, the number of convicts sentenced to death in the state’s history has reached 40.
The court dismissed pleas for leniency, stating that the murder was premeditated and unprovoked. It emphasised that Sharon’s death was caused by severe organ damage due to poisoning, a result of a meticulously planned crime. Greeshma’s suicide attempt was deemed an effort to mislead the investigation. The argument that Greeshma lacked a criminal background was also rejected, with the court asserting that her actions warranted the death penalty.