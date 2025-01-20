Greeshma remains impassive as death sentence pronounced in Sharon Raj murder case

Greeshma, the primary accused in the Sharon murder case, remained impassive as the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court sentenced her to death on Monday.

With her head bowed, Greeshma stood motionless as the judge delivered the verdict and observations. The third accused, Nirmalakumaran Nair, sentenced to three years in prison, also had no reaction.

Before the verdict, Sharon’s parents were called to the front by the court. As the judgment was announced, they broke down, clasping their hands in relief. Sharon’s mother, seated with a rosary in prayer, later said, “My son has received justice.” Sharon’s brother expressed gratitude to the judiciary and police. On the other hand, Greeshma’s family burst into tears upon hearing the death sentence.