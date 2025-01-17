Sharon Raj murder case: Greeshma, her uncle found guilty; court to announce sentence Saturday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara additional sessions court has found Greeshma guilty in the sensational Sharon Raj murder case. Judge A M Basheer ruled that the 24-year-old was found guilty of several charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

Greeshma’s uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair was also found guilty of destroying evidence and conspiracy, while her mother Sindhu was acquitted for want of evidence. The sentence will be announced on Saturday.

Sharon’s parents Priya and Jayaraj said they were disheartened over

Sindhu’s acquittal and will file an appeal in the High Court against

that.

Sharon Raj was killed by Greeshma using a drink mixed with pesticides

on October 14, 2022. Greeshma executed the murder after almost ten

months of planning with the aid of information collated from Google.

She had attempted to kill Sharon at least five times before she

finally succeeded. She tried to kill him twice by initiating a juice

challenge, after mixing 50 Dolo tablets in bottled mango juice.