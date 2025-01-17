Sharon Raj murder case: Greeshma, her uncle found guilty; court to announce sentence Saturday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara additional sessions court has found Greeshma guilty in the sensational Sharon Raj murder case. Judge A M Basheer ruled that the 24-year-old was found guilty of several charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy.
Greeshma’s uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair was also found guilty of destroying evidence and conspiracy, while her mother Sindhu was acquitted for want of evidence. The sentence will be announced on Saturday.
Sharon’s parents Priya and Jayaraj said they were disheartened over
Sindhu’s acquittal and will file an appeal in the High Court against
that.
Sharon Raj was killed by Greeshma using a drink mixed with pesticides
on October 14, 2022. Greeshma executed the murder after almost ten
months of planning with the aid of information collated from Google.
She had attempted to kill Sharon at least five times before she
finally succeeded. She tried to kill him twice by initiating a juice
challenge, after mixing 50 Dolo tablets in bottled mango juice.
As per the chargesheet, Greeshma started planning to murder Sharon as
he did not backtrack from the relationship, even after her marriage
was fixed. The first attempt was made in the washroom of the CSI
College at Neyyoor by giving him juice mixed with 50 Dolo tablets. But
the attempt went in vain after he spit it out due to its bitter taste.
She made a similar attempt a few days later near Kuzhithurai Bridge.
This too failed because Sharon did not drink it either.
It was then she decided to mix pesticide in a concoction that he
drank, leading to his death, the charge sheet said. Digital evidence,
including chats, deleted photos, and audio messages shared between
Sharon and Greeshma over the past two years, were also retrieved by
the police.
The murder of 23-year-old Sharon Raj by 22-year-old Greeshma came as a
shock to many. Greeshma wanted Sharon out of her life and to marry a
soldier. Sharon was called to her house in Ramavarmanchira near the
Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and given the poisoned concoction.
The youngster died 11 days later due to multiple organ failure at the
Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. With the Parassala
police initially clueless about the murder, the crime branch took over
the case and finally cracked it.