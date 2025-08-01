MVD records 233 violations; action against 55 drivers

As part of the operation, legal proceedings were initiated against 55 drivers.

“Racing on public roads will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Inspections will continue in the coming days, and radar-equipped vehicles will also be deployed in the district,” said the Deputy Transport Commissioner of the Central Zone, Ernakulam.

The MVD initiated the enforcement drive after receiving several complaints from the public, as well as direct instructions from the Transport Minister and the Transport Commissioner.

Personnel from RTO (Enforcement) and officials from RTO offices in Ernakulam and Muvattupuzha participated in the drive.

The incident involving the SH College student has reignited public outrage over the long-standing issue of “racing culture” among private buses in Kochi, where competition for passengers often results in dangerous overtaking and speeding.

The authorities have urged the public to report rash driving incidents and assured strict action against violators to improve road safety.